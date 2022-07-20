Man Arrested For Trespassing Rapper Drake’s L.A. Mansion; Claims To Be Rapper's Son

Canadian rapper Drake managed to grab the international headlines after his brand new mansion had an unwanted visitor on Friday. Reportedly, the man claimed himself to be Drake's son and trespassed the Toronto rapper’s Los Angeles mansion. Following the man's intrusive behaviour, cops were called to the rapper's mansion and he was handed over to them.

Man arrested for trespassing rapper Drake's house

As per the reports of TMZ, an unidentified 23-year-old man was taken into police custody for misdemeanour and trespassing into Drake’s newly bought L.A. mansion, which he reportedly purchased for a whopping amount of $75 million from British pop singer Robbie Williams. The portal also stated that the police officials were called to the scene after an employee saw the stranger loitering around the pool house. The stranger insisted that he was waiting to meet Drake. Just before the man could make his way to Drake's mansion, officers arrived at the spot and arrested the man.

Post the intruder's arrest, the cops questioned him wherein the person claimed that the 35-year-old rapper was his dad and he was just waiting for him to come home so that he could meet him. To note, the authorities also confirmed that Drake was not at home when the incident took place.

For the unversed, Drake was last seen in a public appearance in Sweden wherein he had a police encounter. Several reports had suggested that the Canadian rapper was arrested by local police at a Stolkholm nightclub, with TMZ stating that he faced 'marijuana-related charges' while partying.

Drake on the professional front

Drake released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, last month. It went on to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Honestly, Nevermind comes after Certified Lover Boy which premiered on 3 September 2021. It is executively produced by Drake himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and DJ Black Coffee.

The much-loved rapper had earlier spilled beans about the music festival set to happen in his hometown, Toronto later this month. His October World Weekend will take place from July 28 to August 1, with the event including an incredible lineup of artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Chris Brown.

IMAGE: AP