Man Who Featured As Naked Baby On Nirvana's Album Cover Refiles Case After Dismissal

The man, who as a four-month-old appeared nude on the 1991 cover of Nirvana album, Nevermind as a baby, filed a new version of his lawsuit alleging the image is child pornography on Thursday. According to Daily Mail, LA Federal Judge Fernando M Olguin had dismissed Spencer Elden's lawsuit on January 4 after a missed deadline, however, gave him permission to file an amended version.

Man on Nirvana album Nevermind cover refiles case

The new complaint includes a declaration from the album's graphic designer that Elden's lawyers argue demonstrates that the band and Geffen Records deliberately sought to display the baby Elden's penis and exploit the image for commercial gain.

The lawsuit, which was first filed in August in federal court in California, stated that Elden, who is now 30-years-old, had suffered 'lifelong damages' as the band and others profited from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The defendant's names include surviving Nirvana members- Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain. A motion to dismiss was filed in December 2021 by Nirvana's attorneys argued that the lawsuit was filed well past the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action and that another law it cites was not enacted until 2003 and was not retroactive.

Man claims image used on cover used without his consent

According to the report, Elden's lawsuit claimed the image of the cover was taken and used without his consent and the nudity amounts to an image of child abuse. Two weeks ago, the attorneys for Grohl, Novoselic, Weddle, Love, Cobain, Nirvana, L.L.C MCA Records, UMG Recordings, Inc., Universal Music Group, Inc., The David Geffen Company, and Geffen Records jointly sought dismissal of Elden's lawsuit, quoting Elden had 'spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed Nirvana Baby and the suit was time-barred.

After the news of Elden suing Nirvana went viral, users on various social media handles called out his double standards and pointed out that Elden himself recreated the pose as a teenager and adult, diving into pools to pose on the occasion of the album’s 10th, 17th, 20th and 25th anniversaries. As per Variety, Spencer told the New York Post in 2016, "The anniversary means something to me. It’s strange that I did this for five minutes when I was 4 months old and it became this really iconic image. …. It’s cool but weird to be part of something so important that I don’t even remember."

Image: Facebook/@nirvana