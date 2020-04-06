Mandy Moore Surprises Her Fans As She Performs 'Only Hope' From 'A Walk To Remember'; See

Mandy Moore recently took to her Instagram live to host a mini-concert for her fans. The singer just proved that she still sounds just as good as she did 18 years ago. She did an impromptu concert with husband Tyler Goldsmith on Sunday. She took her fans by surprise when she unexpectedly performed the popular track Only Hope from her film A Walk to Remember.

Mandy Moore surprises fans as performs A Walk to Remember's Only Hope

Though, Mandy Moore has occasionally performed the song during her late 2000s tours but it has been years since she publicly performed the song. Hence it turned out to be a very special surprise for her fans. She performed the song on her Instagram Live while her husband played the guitar for her.

‼️Mandy Moore just sang “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember for the first time in almost 20 years, and it was perfect. pic.twitter.com/Stxlmw63Pp — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 6, 2020

Mandy Moore is seen relaxing on her living room sofa as she was all smiles while singing the song. The singer took her fans right back to 2002 with the rendition of Only Hope. The singer was seen flaunting a polka-dotted blush coloured dress. Fans found it sweet that Moore was performing with her husband Tyler who is also an accomplished singer and songwriter in his own right with band Dawes.

Only Hope was originally recorded in 1999 by a Christian band named Switchfoot. it was later covered and re-released as a part of the music album of Shane West's film A Walk to Remember. The song is featured in the film where Mandy Moore's character sings it for a school play. The film is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

