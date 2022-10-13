Last Updated:

'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame Yohani Talks About Sri Lanka's Crisis; Says It's 'heartbreaking'

Sri Lankan singer Yohani, who became a global sensation with her track 'Manike Mage Hithe', opened up about dealing with her country's economic crisis.

Sri Lankan singer Yohani, who became a global sensation with her track Manike Mage Hithe, recently opened up about dealing with her country's deep economic crisis. Sri Lanka went through a dire crisis earlier this year, with an acute shortage of even essentials to make ends meet, which further resulted in massive clashes and protests. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to resign as the President and even fled the country, following which Ranil Wickremesinghe took over. 

Talking about the same, Yohani told Indian Express that it is unfortunate that she isn't in her homeland with her family and close ones amidst the crisis. The singer further mentioned that the only way to rebuild the nation going forward is through hope.  

"It was heartbreaking. My family, my parents, my team are all there and I am in Mumbai, I am not with them. It is heartbreaking. But the only way through is to face it and keep going forward," she told the outlet. 

The 29-year-old singer mentioned that while she didn't feel 'guilty' about not being with her family, the state of affairs definitely upset her. She added, "There are so many people, I can’t bring everyone to India! But my music can reach them.”

In the meantime, Yohani made her foray into Bollywood with the Hindi version of Manike with singers Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunaathan, featuring stars Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi. Yohani said that she feels 'amazing' to see the track go places. "It feels like a dream, but what keeps me grounded is my music and being true to my art," she stated. 

Her track came as a part of the film Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh apart from Sidharth Malhotra. The Indra Kumar directorial is slated to hit theatres on October 25. 

