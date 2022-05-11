'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame Yohani Vows To Use Her 'voice & Fame To Help Sri Lanka'

Singer Yohani Diloka de Silva, famously known by her stage name Yohani, who rose to fame for her viral song Manike Mage Hithe, weighed on the unprecedented economic crisis caused by the mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts in Sri Lanka.

The citizens of the crisis-struck nation are struggling to make ends meet as violence and clashes continue in the country. The situation has called on the attention of world leaders as well as notable personalities hailing from the country.

After actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who predominantly works in Bollywood films, extended support to her country, singer Yohani spoke out about the ongoing crisis. The young singer believed that she needs to make use of her platform for the 'betterment of her country'.

Yohani on Sri Lanka Crisis

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 28-year-old singer, who is currently stationed in Mumbai for her professional commitments, talked about the 'tough time' her country is currently going through. Asserting that Sri Lanka needs 'all the help', she clarified that the help does not necessarily have to be financial but rather anything that will provide relief to the distressed citizens.

She further avered that it was 'important' for her to use her 'voice and fame' to speak out about the situation and help her country. Yohani also stated that her 'roots tracing back to Sri Lanka' are compelling her to raise and lend her voice. She further assured that she will 'continue to do so'.

It is pertinent to note that the young singer had earlier broken her silence on the ongoing crisis through her social media handle where she had written, ''Even though I am not in Sri Lanka at the moment, your struggle is also my struggle,''

The Manike Mage Hithe singer revealed the reason behind the post stating that she is 'very passionate' about her country and pointed out that her family, friends and the musicians she has worked with before are still in Sri Lanka. She further asserted that 'it breaks her heart' to see what her friends and country are going through. She also added, ''I will continue to do all that I can to help and raise my voice for the betterment of my country''.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Instagram/@yohanimusic