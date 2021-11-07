After the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe crooned by Yohani created abuzz on social media, its various versions in different languages are now available online. After the Sinhala version gained popularity, the English version of the song has caught the attention of the netizens. The English rendition of the song was uploaded on Instagram by Dutch singer Emma Heesters. She gave a peppy twist to the viral song and wowed netizens with her soulful voice.

Social media sensation Emma Heesters seems to be familiar with Tamil music as her rendition of the hit number Rowdy Baby, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and sung by Dhanush alongside Dhee for the film Maari 2, was also a great success. Now this time, the singer chose to croon the English version of the hit song Manike Mage Hithe sung by Yohani and Satheeshan with lyrics by Dulan ARX. The song, produced during the COVID-19 lockdown, was uploaded on YouTube on May 22, 2021.

English version of Manike Mage Hithe goes viral

The singer uploaded the track on Instagram and YouTube. Emma had managed to breeze through the song in her typical fashion. While sharing the song, she wrote, “Manike Mage Hithe • please comment which song you wanna hear next! #manikemagehithe @chamath_sangeeth @yohanimusic @satheeshan_official.”

Fans of the singer and the chartbuster were amazed to hear the rendition and hailed her style. One of her followers wrote, “Oo mam ur great, I like your voice.” Another die-heart follower of the singer wrote, “Plzzz Try BTS ANPANMAN, we want to hear that.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Great, I really like your voice ma'am” while another wrote, “Eagerly waiting for the English version of kabhi tumhe from the movie Shershah.” The video uploaded about one week ago has been viewed over 3 lakh times.

Different versions of Manike Mage Hithe have come out in the last month. One such version is by Nandy Sisters, Antara, and Ankita Nandy, who shared a video on Facebook last month, that features an intriguing mashup of the viral song. In the video, the sisters perform to the harmonious mashup while singing Manike Mage Hithe and the popular Tamil song Rowdy Baby. Another rendition was shared by, Naveen Kumar, a well-known musician who has worked as the flutist in films such as Bombay, the iconic music of Zara Zara from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and the Kal Ho Na Ho title track. He provided a stunning flute interpretation of Manike Mage Hithe.

IMAGE: Instagram/Yohanimusic/emmaheesters