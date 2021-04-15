Maninder Buttar And Jasmine Bhasin Share Their Experience Of Shooting For 'Pani Di Gal'

Maninder Buttar had recently released his latest music video Pani Di Gal which features popular TV personality Jasmin Bhasin. The song has already amassed a massive viewership and has established itself as one of the major hits of Maninder. With their collaboration having tasted success, both Maninder and Jasmin have recently shared a few interesting details about the making of this song and opened up about their experience of filming this music video. Both of them have even shared a few words of praise for each other, while acknowledging the song’s success.

Maninder Buttar and Jasmin Bhasin describe their “amazing experience” in Pani Di Gal shoot

The song has a theme of a traditional Indian wedding, which shows the beginning of a love story with Maninder and Jasmin opposite each other. Jasmin described her experience of shooting for this song as “amazing”. She further said, “We had a really professional unit and hence, it went really. We also had so much fun on the set that it hardly felt like we were working”. On the other hand, for Maninder, one of his favourite moments of the shoot was when Jasmine says to him, “Tu inj kyun boleya?”. He also said that this moment has gone viral on the internet.

Both Maninder and Jasmin made sure to compliment one another. "Pani Di Gal is a song that I wrote long back and I was planning to release it for a while now" revealed Maninder Buttar. He further praised his co-star by saying, “Working with Jasmin made for a beautiful experience. She is a very cute Punjabi girl. Her smile is adorable”. Whereas Jasmin believes that the singer is a “really sweet, down to earth, understanding and an amazing performer”. She added, “I loved working with Maninder”.

Within just a couple of weeks of its release, Pani Di Gal has already garnered over 42 million views on Youtube. It has received a strongly positive response from fans, who have also praised the chemistry between the two. Maninder Buttar is responsible for lending his vocals in the song with Asses Kaur, along with penning its lyrics as well. Directed by Robby Singh, the music of the song has been composed by Mix Singh and Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu are responsible for producing this video.