Maninder Buttar Discusses New Album Revealing How Pakistani Music Has Influenced It Most

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar's new album, Jugni, has seen many new songs and music videos, the latest being his video for the song Birthday, which released on April 15, 2021. Maninder Buttar's latest video has already gained over 3 million views. The Pani Di Gal song, from his latest album which features Maninder Buttar and Jasmin Bhasin in the video, has garnered over 47 million views so far. In an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic World, Maninder Buttar revealed how Punjabi Pakistani music influenced his music and how he loves showing the beauty of nature through his music videos.

Maninder Buttar on Pakistani music's influence while making Jugni album

When asked about what influenced his recent Pani Di Gal song, Maninder Buttar spoke about a kind of traditional music from Punjab, Pakistan, and how he took inspiration from it.

There’s a form of music originating from Pakistan called “Tappay” and my music has influences from this particular form. In the old days in Punjab, Pakistan, during weddings, the tradition would be that the girls and the boys from each side would sing “Tappay’s” for one another, compliment one another and even taunt one another. The tradition was the same in Punjab, India; however, it doesn’t happen as much here anymore. Growing up, I used to listen to Pakistani music a lot as well. And so, this song (Pani Di Gal) is like that and that’s what influenced my writing style.

Maninder also spoke about how Pakistani music has influenced his music in general, saying one could see the similarities in the songs he's released before his newest album as well.

I used to listen to a lot of Pakistani music when I was younger. And people often say, some things just stay with you. Which is why, even the other songs I’ve created, if you listen carefully you can see the influences Pakistani music has on my music in terms of music compositions and even lyrics.

Maninder Buttar on 'Jugni'

While speaking about his latest album with Republic World, Maninder Buttar mentioned how he has tried to show what he loves through his music videos, which is being one with nature, mentioning,