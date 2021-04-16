Maninder Buttar On Working With Jasmin Bhasin: 'We Always Spoke To Each Other In Punjabi'

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has been releasing a number of music videos from his first album, Jugni; his latest release being his video for the song, Birthday, which released on April 15, 2021. Maninder Buttar's latest video has already gained over 3 million views. His music video for the song, Pani Di Gal featuring Jasmin Bhasin has received a lot of recognition, gaining over 47 million views. The video released on April 1, 2021. In an exclusive telephonic interview with RepublicWorld, Maninder Buttar gave some insights on his experience filming with Jasmin Bhasin for the song and his musical journey. Maninder Buttar's songs include Sakhiyaan, Ik Tera, Laare, Love Me Someday, Teri Meri Ladayi and more.

Maninder Buttar on working with Jasmin Bhasin

Maninder Buttar's Pani Di Gal has already received more than 47 million views on YouTube and counting. When talking about his experience with Jasmin Bhasin, the singer recalled how he had fun filming the song with the Punjabi actress as he didn't have to explain the meaning behind his song to her and how they often conversed in Punjabi on set.

"It was a great experience. Firstly, Jasmin is a Punjabi herself. Usually when you have an actor star in your video, you must explain the meaning behind it all to them. However, with Jasmin, I didn’t have to since she’s Punjabi and already understood and loved the song even before she met me. She’s also a nice presence on set, as she’s always laughing and smiling. She’s grown up with Punjabi culture and so it was a great experience for her as well to come to set and promote her own culture."

When speaking about the environment on set and if it was fun, the singer mentioned,

Yes, it was a lot of fun. She’s always laughing and smiling on set. We always spoke to each other in Punjabi and that was great as well.

Maninder Buttar talks about his creative process

While speaking about his creative process, Maninder Buttar told RepublicWorld how he makes an effort when it comes to releasing even lyrical videos for his songs.

You can see all the way from my songs to my videos, we go through the entire process. If you check out anything from my teasers to the intros, there are b-reels even if nothing else. Usually artists in Punjab will make a song along with a lyrical video and just leave it at that. However, I wanted to do more with my music which is why we made the effort of making these b-rolls. We travelled to places like Manali, Leh etc to make these specific reels because I didn’t just want a boring lyrical video.

Maninder also spoke about how the inspiration for a potential song has to strike organically for him and how he works on it once it has.

It’s not like that for me, to be honest. It’s more like you never know when inspiration will strike, you might just be anywhere, and the idea for a song could just come to you. For most songs, I listen to the music and beats and then the beats stay in my mind for a few days. Eventually I sit down, listen to the beat and form a connection with it, once that happens the composition just comes naturally. The song is then played on a loop for the next 10-15 days, until we finish it.

Talking about how often he likes to write songs or create new music, the singer said,

I write a song when I feel like it or if it just organically comes to me. I never sit down in a day and tell myself that I must write 2 songs today, that isn’t me. I let the song come to me.

Maninder Buttar on collaborating with another artist

When asked if there's an artist that he's always wanted to collaborate with, Maninder spoke about Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and how the two have even discussed it.

I haven’t had a chance yet but Honey paaji and I have spoken about it quite a few times. I’ve always wanted to collaborate with him. He heard my songs and he called me, he even told me that the kind of songs I’m making in Punjab right now, nobody else is. So yes, we often keep in touch and we’ve discussed a collaboration for the future many times.

However, the singer also mentioned how nothing was set in stone yet, even though the two have wanted to collaborate for a long time.