Mariah Carey Warns Rapper Who Sampled Her Classic Track “Shake It Off”; See Tweet

Mariah Carey, who has developed a reputation for witty comebacks over the course of her decades-long career, expressed her anguish and angst after finding out that a rapper had sampled one of her classic songs. It so happened that very recently, a young Baltimore-based rapper known as YTK sampled one of her iconic Billboard Top 100 Chart-topper "Shake It Off" and called the same "Let It Off". YTK, later on, shared the piece for which he sampled Mariah Carey's song with some of the industry bigwigs, including Tommy Banks, the CEO of RNB Radar. Through the Tweet, Banks communicated that Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond to the one-minute clip of YTK's version that he shared through the tweet.

Tommy Banks' Tweet containing a one-minute sample of YTK's "Let It Off":

Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond. pic.twitter.com/t3tbDu6K96 — The Curator Formally Known as Tommy (@rnbtommy) May 7, 2021

Over the course of many years, several artists have sampled Mariah Carey's songs in order to show the kind of creative flair that they have. And, typically, the original "Shake It Off" singer tends to let such instances slide and welcomes them instead. This time around, however, Carey appeared to be in a far less than pleasant mood, as is evidenced by her response to the tweet above. The tweet saw her using a GIF from one of her music videos of the past, titled "GTFO" and saying that Banks and YTK now have 24 hours to respond to Carey's lawyers, turning the narrative that was started by Banks over its head.

Mariah Carey's response to Tommy Banks' tweet containing a sample of YTK's "Let It Off":

How about y'all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers 💜 https://t.co/53Jg01jINK pic.twitter.com/bO0HC36x2z — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 8, 2021

The above post, however, indeed turned out to be a joke on the part of Carey, as is evidenced by an update from Banks himself. Through the same, he implied that the whole short-lived feud over sampling Mariah Carey's song was not leading to anything serious. The tweet can be found below.

hey I want to reiterate that Mariah was joking, please stop saying rude shit to her.



She told that same joke to Quest Love hours before she responded to the tweet



and put us in contact with the people who can help us clear it!



so it’s not a problem on her end pic.twitter.com/na96mWyVBz — The Curator Formally Known as Tommy (@rnbtommy) May 8, 2021

In response, The Roots band member QuestLove also shared his side of the story regarding the entire online feud. Corroborating with the tweets above, QuestLove revealed that he was the person who helped the team clear Carey's song. He can also be seen giving out the reason behind doing what he did.

I’m DYIN. I helped w the Mariah sample cause 11 years ago we were in the same situation in which Erykah has 24 hours to clear “Gone Baby Don’t Be Long” w Paul McCartney & Lenny Kravitz saw the tweet & hit up Stella to hit her pops & the song was saved! #PayItForward — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) May 8, 2021

