Marianne Faithfull Admits Feeling 'upset' After Bob Dylan Tore A Poem He Wrote For Her

Bob Dylan turned 80 on May 24, and several artists have picked their favourite songs from the pop icon's discography. Singer and songwriter Marianne Faithfull also recalled her early days of working with Bob Dylan. She opened up about rejecting Bob Dylan's romantic advances as well. She was one of his inspirations to write the songs, and after she rejected his proposal, he did something that upset her.

Marianne Faithfull was upset after Bob Dylan tore up a poem he wrote for her

Marianne Faithfull in an interview with The Guardian revealed that her favourite song by Bob Dylan is It's All Over Now, Baby Blue - on the occasion of his birthday. She further talked about an incident from 1965 when she first met Bob Dylan. They met at the hotel The Savoy. She referred to a video where Bob is typing on the typewriter, and she and Joan Baez are singing As Tears Go By.

She said that later she came to know that the poem that Bob Dylan was writing during that time in The Savoy was the one he wrote for her. She was his inspiration. He tore that poem later after she rejected his romantic advances. She was upset after she learned about it but soon got over it. She and Bob Dylan have been friends for over 56 years now.

She also mentioned the reason why she chose this particular song by Bob Dylan. Marianne said that the song is a "sleeker way" of saying that "It's OK, we tried, it didn't work". It is loving but "it is all over". She also said that whenever she faced a similar predicament in life, she wished for the time to stop and hear the band play this song. She has recorded the song twice, and when she recorded it the second time she "really felt" it. Marianne, who was fighting the COVID-19 for three weeks in a hospital said that her voice is cracked because of it. She is trying to get back to the groove by singing It's All Over Now, Baby Blue.

(Image: Marianne Faithfull and Bob Dylan's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.