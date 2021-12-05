Marilyn Manson Loses One Of His Two Grammy Nominations, Here's Why

Marilyn Manson lost one of his two Grammy nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards. He was removed as a nominee from Kanye West’s single Jail. Although the reason for this move has not been addressed by the recording academy, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Mason was not a writer on the song he was nominated for. Marilyn Manson rose to fame in the 90 and took the world of music by storm. He has been nominated for a total of four Grammy Awards over the years but has never won.

Marilyn Manson was recently accused of sexual assault by over 15 women, one of them also being by his former partner Evan Rachel Wood. Several netizens took to Twitter to protest his involvement in the academy awards when the list of nominees was announced in light of the accusations. The singer is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles officials and his home was also searched after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

After the backlash received for the decision, Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr told The Wrap that the academy 'won't look back at people's history' and criminal record. He mentioned that the Grammys would also take into consideration the legality within the Grammy rules and criteria. He clarified that though the recording academy does not restrict people from submitting their work, they have the ability to control which personalities are chosen to be part of the event and walk the red carpet. However, netizens were not having it continued their protest against the nomination.

Esmé Bianco of Game of Thrones fame has also sued the rocker in federal court. She alleged sexual, emotional, and physical abuse and also added that Mason violated human trafficking laws. She mentioned he did so by bringing her to California from England for roles that never existed and did not materialize. Manson has stayed out of the public eye for a while after numerous accusations came to light. However, he was most recently seen alongside Kanye West and Justin Bieber at one of Kanye famous Sunday Services.

(Image: AP)