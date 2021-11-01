Last Updated:

Marilyn Manson's Appearance At Kanye West's Sunday Service Leave Fans Upset; Read

As Kanye West recently held his highly-anticipated Sunday Service, the fans criticised the appearance of Marilyn Manson at the event. Read on to know more.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Kanye West slammed

Image: AP


Kanye West recently informed his fans about his upcoming Sunday Service Livestream event and soon after the event was held live, the fans began slamming the rapper for Marilyn Manson's presence at the show. 

Marilyn Manson had been accused of sexual abuse and physical violence by various women. His ex-girlfriend, Jane Doe claimed that the singer had sexually abused her numerous times during their relationship in 2011.

Fans react to Marilyn Manson's appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Livestream event

During Kanye West's Sunday Service Livestream event, the rapper invited many of the popular artists to join him, one of which included Marilyn Manson. Other attendees included notable stars such as Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch who were seen wearing white coloured oversized attires. While the other artists were seen joining the live stream event, Marilyn Manson was seen with his face all covered.

READ | Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business properties for sale

The moment fans and critics saw Marilyn Manson and Kanye West together, they began slamming the former for inviting Manson despite sexual assault claims on him. Many fans also commented on how they could not believe that the rapper brought Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson to attend the Sunday Service live stream event together. Some of them also ridiculed Manson's presence at the vent and added sad and angry face emojis while reacting on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrities on seeing Marilyn Manson at Kanye West's Sunday Service Livestream event. 

READ | Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner Hidden Hills estate that she shared with Kanye West

 

While many women came out and spoke against Marilyn Manson and accused him of abusing them sexually. One of them included  Evan Rachel Wood who released a statement against Marilyn Manson and revealed how he brainwashed her, manipulated her into submission, and added how she was here to expose the dangerous man. The statement read, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Take a look at the post - 

READ | Kanye West now officially 'Ye' after US Judge approves name change request

 

Image: AP

READ | Mira Rajput in splits after reading filmy post on Kanye West's 'Ye' name change

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Marilyn Manson, Kanye West, Halloween
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com