Marilyn Manson's Appearance At Kanye West's Sunday Service Leave Fans Upset; Read

Kanye West recently informed his fans about his upcoming Sunday Service Livestream event and soon after the event was held live, the fans began slamming the rapper for Marilyn Manson's presence at the show.

Marilyn Manson had been accused of sexual abuse and physical violence by various women. His ex-girlfriend, Jane Doe claimed that the singer had sexually abused her numerous times during their relationship in 2011.

Fans react to Marilyn Manson's appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Livestream event

During Kanye West's Sunday Service Livestream event, the rapper invited many of the popular artists to join him, one of which included Marilyn Manson. Other attendees included notable stars such as Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch who were seen wearing white coloured oversized attires. While the other artists were seen joining the live stream event, Marilyn Manson was seen with his face all covered.

The moment fans and critics saw Marilyn Manson and Kanye West together, they began slamming the former for inviting Manson despite sexual assault claims on him. Many fans also commented on how they could not believe that the rapper brought Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson to attend the Sunday Service live stream event together. Some of them also ridiculed Manson's presence at the vent and added sad and angry face emojis while reacting on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrities on seeing Marilyn Manson at Kanye West's Sunday Service Livestream event.

Kanye really got Marilyn Manson out there with Sunday Service 🥴🥴🥴 — Alexis Rosales 🤍✨ (@alexisrosales95) October 31, 2021

marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west pic.twitter.com/rDFUza5lvn — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021

They know how evil Hollyweird is and that it’s game is coming to an end. They truly want to repent and return to a life of Christian values — jared (@jared60814247) November 1, 2021

While many women came out and spoke against Marilyn Manson and accused him of abusing them sexually. One of them included Evan Rachel Wood who released a statement against Marilyn Manson and revealed how he brainwashed her, manipulated her into submission, and added how she was here to expose the dangerous man. The statement read, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Take a look at the post -

Image: AP