'Maroon 5' Singer Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby; See Pic

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child. According to People, the couple is already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The news about Prinsloo's pregnancy was confirmed when she was spotted flaunting her baby bump during a recent outing with her singer husband.

As per People, on Monday, the couple stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a floral dress. Previously, supermodel Prinsloo had expressed her desire to embrace motherhood again during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

The decision made by the couple was thoroughly planned before. Prinsloo, who wanted to embrace motherhood for the third time, despite two daughters, had told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to have a big family with five kids. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it," she told the outlet then.

While stepping out for the lunch date with her husband, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel tried to stay under the radar in a brown bucket hat, white sunglasses, and navy blue bikini. Meanwhile, the couple who tied the knot in 2014 have tried to keep their two young daughters out of the spotlight including through their social media posts where they seldom make special appearances.

Adam and Behati are known to be one of the sweetest couples and the duo have in the past shared their adorable family photos on social media. In a cute family moment shared in April 2021, the 32-year-old model coordinated with one of her girls in a blush pink halter maxi dress.

"Girls just wanna have fun," she wrote alongside the picture. Before getting hitched in 2014, the couple announced their engagement in July 2013 after they got back together following a brief split. The couple had made their first public appearance together in 2012 at GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in New York City, thus confirming their brewing romance.

IMAGE: Instagram/Mizhollywood