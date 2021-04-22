Marshall Sehgal And Afsana Khan's New Song 'Jhumka' Out Now

Marshall Sehgal and Afsana Khan's new song Jhumka recently released and has already managed to capture the hearts of netizens. In a recent interaction, the singers of the song, Marshall Sehgal and Afsana Khan expressed their excitement for their new track.

Marshall Sehgal's new song 'Jhumka'

With various chart-topping songs like Waqt, Mitti and Tamasha under his belt, Marshall Sehgal is now back with his latest track. Titled Jhumka, the lively and fast-paced song is sung by him and Titliaan fame singer Afsana Khan. Apart from lending his vocals to the song, the singer has also composed and penned the lyrics. The music has been composed by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. Presented by Ziiki Media, the music video features Marshall Sehgal opposite Guneet Virdi, who is the female lead.

Expressing his excitement over his latest track, the singer said, "We had a blast shooting for Jhumka in Dubai. It felt like a party. We made sure that it has a very new age vibe to it so that it resonates with young music lovers." Talking further about his co-stars, he added, "I am also thrilled that I got the opportunity to collaborate with someone as talented as Afsana. It was great sharing screen space with the beautiful Guneet too. We're elated with the kind of love that has been pouring in from all quarters."

Afsana Khan also shared her thoughts about the track and said, "Jhumka already seems to have struck the chord with the audience. It was rather fun recording the song. This song offered me the chance of recording and jamming with Marshall who is an amazing artist. It's always great to work with people with whom you are on the same creative page."

The female lead of the song, Guneet Virdi, also shared her experience and revealed, "So, this is my second song with Marshal and this time I am super excited cause it's a peppy number. My audience always wanted to see me in a dancing number for a very long time. I am sure this will be a super hit and my followers will love it." Take a look at Marshall Sehgal's new song here -

Source: Marshall Sehgal's Instagram