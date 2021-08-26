Electronic music producers Marshmello and Alesso collaborated with singer-songwriter James Bay to release the single Chasing Stars. Recently, the trio came together to talk about their experience of working on the project. The Marshmello-Alesso duo also opened up about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their creative process.

The 'Chasing Stars' team talks about their song

According to a report by People, James Bay opened up about their latest single and stated how it takes a look back at the relationship “that got away.” He even hoped that the song could serve as a kind of “medicine” for anyone who needed it.

“It's reminiscent of a time that you had with somebody, then it's talking about how beautiful it was and what a wonderful time that was. It's like, 'do you remember that time when we were chasing stars, we were the greatest. It was you and me against the world.' I hope it does that for people, that's what it does for me,” he said.

When asked about what made the song so special, Bay said that the music and the lyric combined felt like something that people would want to sing. "It connects emotionally, it pulls on some heartstrings and it also gives you some energy. I think it just makes you want to get up out your seat and sing that chorus,” he said. Adding to Bay's statement, Marshmello said, “When James talks about the song, he's obviously talking about what he's saying, you know what I mean? And lyrical content. For me and Alesso, we're obviously known for our melodic presence in music. I think it's our duty, when the drop comes in, to make you feel what James is making you feel."

Talking about their experience of working during the pandemic, Alesso said that the only positive thing that he really felt while being in lockdowns and not doing shows was that he’d been able to put even more focus on his music. He added that trying to manage this DJ touring lifestyle and making quality music was tricky because he thought that the best music comes when one sits on it for a little bit and listens to it again.

Agreeing to what Alesso said, Marshmello added that one could sit down and listen and feel like they had all the time in the world to perfect a little sound, a whole song, a bunch of songs, whatever it was. James Bay, on the other hand, said that his best writings happen when he is travelling to different places.