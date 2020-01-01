Martin Garrix: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Sunburn DJ 2019

Martijn Gerard Garritsen commonly known as Martin Garrix is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Amstelveen. Martin Garrix has come a long way since 2013 and since then there was no looking back for him. Martin Garrix has many hits but he is mostly remembered by his fans for singles like Animals, In the Name of Love, and Scared to be Lonely. He was also ranked as the number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018.

Also read | In India For Sunburn Festival, DJ Snake Advises Concertgoers 'don't Listen To Politicians'

Career

Martin Garrix began his career when he was discovered by Tiesto, the same person who inspired Martin Garrix to become a DJ. Garrix produced a couple of tracks under Tiesto’s wing, and also collaborated with other artists, before being signed to Spinnin’ Records in 2012. Martin Garrix has worked and collaborated with many famous artists, such as Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Usher, Linkin Park, Tiesto and more.

Also read | Martin Garrix Is Headlining Sunburn 2019 In Goa And You Might Get To Hear These Hits There

He has also performed at music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields. In the year 2014, he headlined the 1st edition of Ultra South Africa making this his first major festival. In the same year, he became the youngest DJ to headline the 2014 Ultra Music Festival at the age of 17. He founded the label Stmpd Records in 2016, months after leaving Spinnin' Records and before signing with Sony Music.

Also read | DJ Martin Garrix Arrives In Jodhpur For Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Grand Wedding

Artist Major Works and Achievements

Martin Garrix won the 2013 Dance Music Awards for Best Electro / Progressive Track, DJ of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year. Furthermore, in 2014, he was granted The Buma Award for Best International Song and MTV Clubland Award for his hit single Animals. After that, Garrix also received the MTV Millennial Award for Beat Guru, MTV Europe Music Award for Best Electronic and Best World Stage Performance, and NRJ Music Awards for Best International DJ and Best Live Performance.

Also read | Who Is Dj Chetas? Here's All You Need To Know About His Personal And Professional Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.