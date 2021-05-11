'Mask Man' Vivek Dahiya Poses Like A Superhero, Co-star Aditi Calls Him "COVID Warrior"

Indian television actor, Vivek Dahiya, recently shared a hilarious photo of himself on his Instagram handle. The photo, which was seemingly taken mid-jump, makes it look like Dahiya is flying. The actor also has one hand in front, imitating a superhero and can be seen wearing a mask.

Vivek can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a kurta and a pair of harem pants along with black Mojaris. The Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor shared the photo with a funny caption about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote, "Covid, I’m coming for you!!" along with the hashtag, "MaskMan". Take a look at Vivek Dahiya's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Vivek Dahiya's photo

Vivek Dahiya's latest post about COVID-19 prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Actress, Aditi Bhatia responded to Dahiya's post calling him a "covid warrior" and the actor expressed how he would also save her. While Anupamaa actress, Jaswir Kaur also dropped a laughing emoji.

Vivek also took out the time to respond to some of his "fanclubs" on Instagram who left comments complimenting the photo and the actor's outfit. Several fans of Vivek have also responded by talking about how awesome he looks, even comparing him to Ranveer Singh. Many fans also dropped comments simply leaving fire emojis for the actor's latest photo which makes him look like a superhero. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

A sneak peak into Vivek Dahiya's Instagram and more

Vivek Dahiya met his now-wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, while filming for the show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein back in 2015. The two began dating and tied the knot in 2016. Vivek's wife, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently left for Capetown, South Africa to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

As the actress left for her journey, Vivek shared several photos of the two on his Instagram handle and wrote a long note about how he would miss his beloved wife. He also wrote about how they were afraid due to the pandemic but ultimately decided that the "show must go on", ensuing in Divyanka to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He also wrote cheering his wife on, encouraging her saying "you're made for this".

