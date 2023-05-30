Matty Healy Defends His Alleged Racist Remarks On Controversial Podcast

In an interview with an international publication, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, amongst other revelations, also unabashedly shared his stance on the backlash he had been receiving about recent comments he had made on the The Adam Friedland show. The since-deleted episode of the self-proclaimed "comedy podcast", featured allegedly racist remarks made by the singer-songwriter particularly directed at rapper Ice Spice. This, among other Matty Healy controversies have resurfaced to make headlines ever since news broke of his alleged romantic involvement with Taylor Swift.

Matty Healy says 'it doesn't actually matter'

In his interview, when confronted with the currently erupting podcast controversy, Matty Healy had a rather self-assured statement to make, especially in consideration of the fact that the comments made in question, bathe him in a racist light. Elaborating on Friedland's vision for the podcast episode, calling it an attempt at "baiting" fans, Healy followed it up with a surprisingly nonchalant statement - "But it doesn't actually matter".

Supplementing his stance with a hypothetical situation, Healy opined how absolutely nobody would be sitting hunched over their computers upset, pointing out his statements as the reason for their state of mind, when asked by their boyfriends - "Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy'." Also entertaining the possibility of this being a reality he called those affected "deluded" for being hurt over his comments over very simply, a "liar". He said, "You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt".

Healy on the alleged psychology behind the outrage

Healy also had his own explanation for the erupting outrage people have been allegedly feeling over his comments. Healy stated how when a supposedly "bad thing" comes to light, some people have a tendency to try and get as close to it as possible to show how good they are in contrast. Essentially calling the outrage a self-serving reaction, Healy went on to emphasise how he actually does want people to react the way they are, simply because it demonstrates how "base level" they truly are.

The controversy

Matty Healy's most recent podcast controversy is regarding the singer's racist comments directed against rapper Ice Spice. Healy allegedly stated that Ice Spice looks like a "chubby Chinese lady". The podcast episode, since removed, also featured Healy and the host indulging in other racist antics such as mocking accents.