MC Tod Fod's Mother Opens Up On Rapper's Death; 'he Had Two Heart Attacks In Four Months'

Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as MC Tod Fod breathed his last on Sunday, March 20. The artist was one of the popular names in the Mumbai street rappers community and was known for his Gujarati lyrics. His death was confirmed by his band Swadesi who shared the news through their social media. His demise came as a big shock for his family and friends. Recently the rapper's mother revealed that he had suffered two heart attacks in the last four months.

Rapper MC Tod Fod suffered two heart attacks

In a recent interview with the Dainik Bhaskar, MC Tod Fod's mother revealed that his son underwent heart surgery. She said,

"Dharmesh had two heart attacks before this. He had gone with his friends on a Ladakh trip where he got his first heart attack four months ago. We learned about it when he had his second heart attack at home a few months ago. He underwent heart surgery as well, but he never used to rest. He was crazy for rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him."

For the unversed, MC Tod Fod was praised for his song India 91, from Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The movie was a huge hit among the audience and garnered immense appreciation from critics as well.

MC Tod Fod's death

Swadesi band shared the news of the death on their Instagram with a note that read: "It was with this night that @todfod_ performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music. Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki due Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod..." (sic)

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@homegrownvoices