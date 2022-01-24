Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Breaks Silence Days After 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer's Death

Legendary rock singer Meat Loaf, who belted the popular song Bat Out Of Hell and has starred in over 65 films, breathed his last on January 20. The singer, who was 74 when he passed away, was a trailblazing figure in rock music as he has songs like Dead Ringer For Love, Bat Out Of Hell and I'd Do Anything For Love to his credits. After an emotional tribute by his family via social media, Meat Loaf's wife Deborah Aday broke silence on his death and reminisced about their times together.

Meat Loaf's wife Deborah breaks silence

In a statement shared exclusively with People Magazine, Deborah Aday described her grief as 'gut-wrenching' as she recalled sitting next to the Grammy-award singer during his last moments and stated that her sadness is 'beyond words'. She stated that she always called the singer by his real name, Michael Lee Aday, as she did not see him as 'Meat'. She also extended gratitude towards the love and support she received following his death. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and were married for nearly 15 years.

She further stated, ''He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me the joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband." She further described the late singer's humble and loving personality by stating, ''For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other."

Recalling some of her 'fondest memories' with her late husband, Deborah revealed that they always brought out the 'silliness and playfulness' side of each other. She added, ''Michael was a hugger–such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I'm grateful that he brought out those traits in me."

Lastly, Deborah Aday said of their blissful marriage together, ''Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael." ''

Image: Instagram/@artur_the_lioncub