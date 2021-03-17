Meesha Shafi has strong response after reports on her facing jail term in Ali Zafar case

Has Meesha Shafi received a jail sentence in her legal battle with Ali Zafar? The Pakistani-Canadian actor-singer not just denied, but issued a strong response to reports that claimed she was facing a 3-year imprisonment for criminal defamation after accusing the latter of sexual harassment. She posted a photo of her ‘not going to jail’ after it allegedly emerged that the reports were not true.

Meesha Shafi slams reports about jail sentence

Meesha Shafi had an interesting way to slam the reports, as she posted a photo from her car, showcasing a stylish pose with sunglasses on. She wrote that it was a picture of her not going to jail.

The allegedly false report had gone viral after some internationally well-known website had reported on it.

Later, Meesha Shafi issued a statement calling it ‘another campaign spreading false information.’ She wrote that speaking up was 'way more exhausting' than being groped. and that it was the same reason why the victims ended up 'suffering in silence.'

Her lawyer had stated that it was 'fake news' and ‘incorrectly reported’ that a Pakistani court had awarded her three years imprisonment for irreparable damage to Ali Zafar's career due to allegations. They had termed news portals jumping on to the ‘fake news’ as 'ridiculous.'

Another day, another campaign spreading false information.



Speaking up is WAY MORE EXHAUSTING than being groped. This is why we end up suffering in silence. Sending lots of love and solidarity to all who speak up. It’s hard! @LegalPolitical setting the record straight ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ https://t.co/en22Mc7I25 — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) March 15, 2021

Messha, who has worked in films like Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist had in April 2018 accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment. She had alleged that the actor-singer had groped her multiple times at a studio in Pakistan. Her comments had then sparked the #MeToo movement in the country.

Zafar, who had worked in Indian movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tere Bin Laden, had denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against her in June that year.

He had also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency''s (FIA) in September that year. He had highlighted the defamatory material published against him on social media and claimed that the accounts posting them were linked to Meesa Shafi. Shafi was then booked by the law enforcement agency.