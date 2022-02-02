Meet Priyanka Mazumdar & Siddhant Arora, Indian Origin K-pop Artists Part Of Korean Bands

With the emergence of K-pop across the world, bands are BTS, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, Aespa and more are taking over the global music charts. These widely popular Korean bands have also found a massive fan following in India with Indian fans loving the colourful and visually aesthetic videos along with modern pop music. Although K-pop is known for its elaborate music videos and peppy tracks, it is also known for its diversity as bands include members from several Asian nationalities like Thailand, Japan and more.

A K-pop band named BP Rania earlier made headlines after having the first African-American K-pop idol in their band. Interestingly, K-pop also has two stars of Indian descent namely Priyanka Mazumdar and Siddhant Arora. Know everything about them.

Priyanka Mazumdar from Z Girls

Hailing from Assam, the 24-year-old ambitious musician Priyanka Mazumdar became the first female Korean pop star from India. She debuted in 2019 in the all-female K-pop group Z-Girls as the main vocalist and became one of the most popular members of the group because of her enticing looks and chirpy personality. Mazumdar was also the first Indian to become the finalist at the annual K-pop World Festival in 2016.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, the young singer opened up about how her family supported her ambition to become a K-pop idol and gave up on life in Assam to live like a celebrity in South Korea. During the interview, Mazumdar, who is also a National level swimmer, revealed that she left for South Korea before completing her college graduation. She also revealed that she took inspiration from the globally popular K-pop stars BTS' journey.

K-pop band Z Girls is popularly known for songs like Streets of Gold, What You Waiting For, Fire Flame and more. Fans are expecting new projects from the band soon.

Siddhant Arora from Z Boys

Siddhant Arora from Z Boys successfully transitioned from a popular YouTuber to one of the first Indian K-pop stars. A student of Delhi University, Siddhant Arora covered Bollywood songs on his personal YouTube channel before he got scouted. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, the young musician revealed that he went through rigorous training to become a K-pop idol and had not received prior musical training.

As per the outlet, he had a formal launch at Seoul’s prestigious Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium. During the interview, Arora expressed his desire to collaborate with K-pop biggies like BTS, Monsta X as well as Zayn, Maluma and more.

(Image: Instagram/@siddhant.aroraa/zpopdream)