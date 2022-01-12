Last Updated:

Megadeath, Lamb Of God 2022 Tour Dates, Tickets, Pre-sale Details, Locations And More

As the most exciting tour of Megadeth and Lamb of God is back, we bring you every detail of its ticket sale, location, dates and many other details.

One of the biggest tours of the year is back, with the biggest music bands Megadeth and Lamb of God, as they are all set to resume the tour with new dates, featuring special guests Trivium and In Flames. As announced on Tuesday, the new shows will serve as the second leg of the tour, and they will visit a number of cities and venues starting from April. The tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine in a press release dropping hints about the show said,

“The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best Heavy Metal bands in the world – live and loud, Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going to be even better. Do not miss out.”

Megadeath, Lamb of God 2022 tour dates with locations 

  • April 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob Ultra Arena
  • April 10 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena
  • April 12 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
  • April 14 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena
  • April 15 -  Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome
  • April 16 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
  • April 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
  • April 21 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
  • April 22 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
  • April 24 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
  • April 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
  • April 27 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
  • April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
  • April 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center * No Trivium
  • May 03 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
  • May 04 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • May 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
  • May 07 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
  • May 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
  • May 10 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
  • May 12 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
  • May 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
  • May 15 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Megadeath, Lamb of God 2022 tickets and pre-sale details

Tickets for all the previous shows that they announced are now on sale. As far as the fresh dates are concerned, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales for VIP packages and Megadeth/Lamb of God fan club members will start from today i.e  January 12 at 10 am and the general on-sale will happen this Friday, January 14th, at 10 a.m.The Tickets can also be booked online and the only criteria to attend the show is you have to be fully vaccinated.

