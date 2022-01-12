Megadeath, Lamb Of God 2022 Tour Dates, Tickets, Pre-sale Details, Locations And More

One of the biggest tours of the year is back, with the biggest music bands Megadeth and Lamb of God, as they are all set to resume the tour with new dates, featuring special guests Trivium and In Flames. As announced on Tuesday, the new shows will serve as the second leg of the tour, and they will visit a number of cities and venues starting from April. The tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine in a press release dropping hints about the show said,

“The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best Heavy Metal bands in the world – live and loud, Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going to be even better. Do not miss out.”

Megadeath, Lamb of God 2022 tour dates with locations

April 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob Ultra Arena

April 10 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

April 12 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

April 14 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena

April 15 - Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome

April 16 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 21 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 22 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 24 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

April 27 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center

April 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center * No Trivium

May 03 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 04 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 07 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

May 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

May 10 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

May 12 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Megadeath, Lamb of God 2022 tickets and pre-sale details

Tickets for all the previous shows that they announced are now on sale. As far as the fresh dates are concerned, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales for VIP packages and Megadeth/Lamb of God fan club members will start from today i.e January 12 at 10 am and the general on-sale will happen this Friday, January 14th, at 10 a.m.The Tickets can also be booked online and the only criteria to attend the show is you have to be fully vaccinated.

