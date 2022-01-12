Megadeath, Lamb Of God 2022 Tour Dates, Tickets, Pre-sale Details, Locations And More

Quick links:
Image: instagram@megadeth
One of the biggest tours of the year is back, with the biggest music bands Megadeth and Lamb of God, as they are all set to resume the tour with new dates, featuring special guests Trivium and In Flames. As announced on Tuesday, the new shows will serve as the second leg of the tour, and they will visit a number of cities and venues starting from April. The tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine in a press release dropping hints about the show said,
“The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best Heavy Metal bands in the world – live and loud, Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going to be even better. Do not miss out.”
Tickets for all the previous shows that they announced are now on sale. As far as the fresh dates are concerned, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales for VIP packages and Megadeth/Lamb of God fan club members will start from today i.e January 12 at 10 am and the general on-sale will happen this Friday, January 14th, at 10 a.m.The Tickets can also be booked online and the only criteria to attend the show is you have to be fully vaccinated.
