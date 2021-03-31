Megan Thee Stallion Aims To Bring A Change With New Women On Top Initiative

Savage rapper Megan Thee Stallion is extending her support to empower all women in need. Earlier this month, the musician launched her Women on Top initiative by collaborating with fashion brand Fashion Nova in order to empower women by funding inspiring businesses, educational programs and non-profits. Reportedly, Megan Thee Stallion and brand Fashion Nova have collaborated to donate $1 million to female-driven organisations.

Talking about the same, the Grammy-winning artist told E! that she grew up with strong women around her, and they instilled the importance of giving back to society in her. After shooting to fame, the singer now realises that she stands in a unique position and can use her voice to amplify causes that seem important to her. While explaining her collaboration with brand Fashion Nova, the rapper said when they approached her with their Women on Top Initiative, the Beautiful Mistakes singer was left thrilled.

Megan Thee Stallion hopes to 'change lives'

According to Megan, giving out a million dollars is a big deal as it can ‘change lives'. As per the outlet, the donations that have been made so far includes giving $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta and $25,000 to the Texas Southern University to facilitate scholarships for women at the college of pharmacy and health sciences. For the unversed, the pop star is currently pursuing her degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

During her recent interaction, the singer also went on to elaborate her stance on studies. Megan said that she has been working hard on her papers. The singer has always dreamt of opening an elder facility to help the elderly and she cannot wait to collaborate with her classmates and put everyone to work towards helping grandparents. When asked how the singer manages to strike a balance between her professional, educational and personal commitments, Megan continued that she ‘juggles’ with it all with the help of her team. The singer claims that she has ‘great time management skills’. For her, it is really important to take time for what is important. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the musician’s recent collaboration with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine for Beautiful Mistakes has turned out to be a massive hit.

