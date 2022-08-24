Megan Thee Stallion Appeals $1 Million As Relief In Legal Battle With Record Label

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has once again managed to grab the headlines, but this time not for upcoming releases but for her ongoing legal battle with Carl Crawford’s indie label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Reportedly, the 27-year-old rapper has headed to court and has appealed to seek $1 million in relief from the record label, with whom she has previously had legal issues regarding her music releases.

Megan Thee Stallion demands $1 million as relief from record label

As per a report by People, in the court documents obtained by the portal, the musician's attorneys requested $1 million in relief from the recording label, 1501, owing to issues surrounding her two songs Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine.

"Over the past two years, Pete (Megan) and 1501 shared a long and tortured history of disputes with each other concerning Pete's recording agreement, including the unconscionability of the agreement in its original form, as well as disputes concerning the release of Pete's music." It further mentioned, "1501's new position, taken months after the album's release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith," the complaint stated.

Megan's attorneys shed light on the matter and said, "The two have been able to resolve some of the disputes through the issuance of multiple temporary restraining orders against Defendants from this Court." The attorneys added, "But a new dispute has arisen requiring further assistance from the Court."

Record label reacts to Megan's claims

For the unversed, as per the label, Megan's Something for Thee Hotties does not meet the definition of an "album" and thus, ''does not satisfy her Minimum Recording Commitment.'' Steven Zager, a legal rep for 1501 Certified Entertainment, revealed to People that the label is "evaluating" whether Megan'sTraumazine qualifies for album criteria, but as per their team, they strongly believe that there is "no way" Something For Thee Hotties meets the definition of album outlined in the 1501 contract.

Zager also revealed that Megan still owes the label 'one more album, at least.' He said, "For a host of reasons, we feel that our position is justified and based on the contracts. We've tried to work with Megan, and we want Megan to be successful." However, as per the rapper, she has fulfilled the requirements of her contract with 1501, which she has called "unconscionable."

(Image: @theestallion/Instagram)