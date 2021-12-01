Last Updated:

'City is still healing' | Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Concert 'out Of Respect' For Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she had cancelled her upcoming concert in order to pay respect to the victims of the Astroworld stampede tragedy.

As the Astroworld concert tragedy is still afresh in the minds of the people as well as celebrities, singer Megan Thee Stallion recently made an announcement about her upcoming concert and paid respect to the victims of the stampede in her own way.

Travis Scott's Astroworld concert witnessed several deaths and injuries as panic rippled through the crowd while the singer was performing on the stage. The stampede occurred on November 5, 2021 at NRG Park in Houston around 9:15 pm when the crowd consisting of 50,000 people began heading towards the stage. 

Megan Thee Stallion cancels her concert 

According to Houston Chronicle, as the fans were awaiting Megan Thee Stallion to perform at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, the singer dropped in the news revealing that she will no longer be performing in Houston out of respect for the Astroworld concert victims. Stating further, she also mentioned that Houston was still healing and added that it was very important to give the community appropriate time to grieve. She also extended her wishes for the victims and stated that her heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time. Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to perform at the 713 Music Hall on 3 December 2021 in Houston. 

The statement read, "Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3. Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

What happened at the Astroworld tragedy? 

Travis Scott began his performance at the NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5, 2021. The disaster unfolded when 50,000 people began to surge towards the stage while Scott was performing. Several people began to fall unconscious while many suffered from cardiac arrest. Travis Scott soon released a statement opening up about the stampede and wrote that he was absolutely devastated by what took place last night and extended his prayers to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival. 

Image: Instagram/@astroworldfest/AP

