Megan Thee Stallion Changes Her Instagram Name To Tina Snow

American Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has made quite a name for herself, thanks to her amazing music. The 26-year-old rapper has recently had her fans speculating about her plans for making new music. Over the weekend, many fans noticed that the rapper had changed the name on her Instagram handle to Tina Snow. Fans of the artist might already be aware that Tina Snow is the title of Thee Stallion’s second EP which was released in 2018. Find out who is Tina Snow?

Who is Tina Snow?

As mentioned earlier, Tina Snow was Thee Stallion’s 2018 album which contained the single "Big Ole Freak," which was the Texas native's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. A report in Pop Culture also revealed that the EP helped Megan score a deal with 300 Entertainment. However, Tina Snow isn’t merely the name of her album it is actually Thee Stallion’s first alter ego and was inspired by late Houston rapper Pimp C's alias Tony Snow.

Source: Megan Thee Stallion (Instagram)

In an interview with The Source, Stallion revealed that Tina Snow is both the pimp and the mack. Tony Snow was one of Pimp C’s many aliases, and Stallion stated that Pimp C is her all-time favourite rapper. Hence she decided to turn herself into Pimp C’s Tony Snow’s opposite Tina Snow.

Tina Snow’s latest music

The report in Pop Culture also reveals that in 2020, the 25-year-old released her debut studio album, Good News. Thanks to her music from the album, she also earned two No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 last year with her single Savage (Remix) featuring Beyoncé. She also did a collaboration with Cardi B, for WAP. Stallion was also named as one of Time's most influential people on the publication's annual Time 100 list.

When is Megan Thee Stallion's birthday?

Megan Thee Stallion also celebrated her 26th birthday recently. She posted pictures of herself drinking champagne on her Instagram handle. The rapper also celebrated it by releasing her song which is a homage to Houston, her hometown. In the video as well, Megan can be seen sporting a Houston Rockets baseball cap and a matching bikini. The rapper didn't just release a music video for her birthday but also changed the names on all of her social media handles to her 'alter ego' name, Tina Snow. Check out her post below.

