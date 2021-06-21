Megan Thee Stallion Helps Cover A Late Fan's Funeral Cost By Donating More Than $8000

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most popular artists around the world. She is also quite active on her social media handles where she interacts with her massive fan base. She recently shared that she covered more than $8000 for the funeral of a fan after a friend of the deceased had appealed to her on Twitter. This generous donation by Megan Thee Stallion is doing the rounds on the internet.

Megan Thee Stallion helps cover a late fan's funeral cost

The Grammy-winning artist has shared that she donated $8,155 to cover the expenses for the funeral cost of a fan. The fan’s friend had posted a tweet where she mentioned that her friend ‘passed away unexpectedly’. According to the GoFundMe page, Shaniah Scales passed away last week on June 10. This fundraiser was organised by their friend Phoenix Herrera to help their family with funeral costs. The deceased’s fan’s friend had tweeted by saying, “Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there," After a few hours of posting this tweet, Megan Thee Stallion responded to this by tweeting, "How much do y’all need?"

She followed this tweet with a screenshot of her donation under her real name Megan Pete for $8155. As she posted the screenshot, donations from other fans also poured in. The friend of that fan who had appealed to Megan Thee Stallion thanked her for the generous donation and tweeted, “I am crying so hard. I will ride for you until the day I die. I know our friend is up in heaven smiling so hard right now. I can’t believe this. Thank you for helping us and their family” As soon as she shared the tweets, a lot of fans praised the rapper for her kind gesture towards the fan. A lot of fans said that this is how a celebrity’s money should be used. Here is a look at the tweets by Megan Thee Stallion.

How much do y’all need? https://t.co/A4tTJRTrMv — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion's Women on Top initiative

Earlier this year in March, Megan Thee Stallion launched her Women on Top initiative. She has collaborated with fashion brand Fashion Nova to empower women by funding inspiring businesses, educational programs and non-profit organisations. Reportedly, Megan Thee Stallion and brand Fashion Nova's collaboration is for donating $1 million to female-driven organisations.

Image: Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.