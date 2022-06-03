Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Fans With Her Latest Official Music Video 'Plan B'; Watch

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by dropping her latest music video Plan B. The rap song is directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. It arrived on Thursday following Megan’s short teaser that she shared on her Instagram handle, giving fans a sneak peek into her bold and sensuous avatar. To note, Megan originally previewed the song at this year's Coachella.

The Grammy award winner collaborated with fashion powerhouse Mugler to serve the looks of Plan B. In the video, Megan flaunted her curves in bold black corsetry. The Mugler bodysuit had a plunging neckline and slits around her waist. She paired her sheer ensemble with a set of black stockings and matching heels. She accentuated the look with shimmery drop earrings and a blazer. Further, she tied her hair into a high ponytail. Her outfit perfectly complimented the black background of the song.

The video saw the American rapper rapping the song's lyrics while going back and forth between the two looks throughout. The video has several close-ups of Megan being in the water. The lyrics of the song somewhat go like this “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n—- dumb if he’s cheating.”

Watch the full video song here:

To take a note Megan has earlier worn the label in the past, including multiple looks as part of the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in May. Sharing the same look on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption "MUGLER MEG. All of my outfits were CUSTOM @muglerofficial 1 of 1 🔥Thank you @cadwallader for bringing paris to Texas lol thank you @billboard and Thee HOTTIES for making me thee TOP FEMALE HIPHOP ARTIST. For the rest of the year I’m remembering that I’m THAT B****and if you think I ain’t f*** you 😘". Take a look-

Megan Thee Stallion dazzles in golden outfit at Met Gala 2022

Earlier, Megan Thee Stallion painted the red carpet gold with her luxurious look at Met Gala. The 27-year-old singer's outfit was designed keeping the theme in mind. The Grammy-winning rapper wore a golden cut-out Moschino gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun, and a winged-out black smokey eye. Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@theestallion