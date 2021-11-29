Megan Thee Stallion makes Surprise Appearance At BTS' LA Concert, Performs 'Butter' Remix

Day two of BTS' Permission To Dance concert took place in Los Angeles on November 28 and fans present at the concert got a surprise. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance during the band's concert and performed their hit number Butter's remix. The Body rapper was due to perform with BTS at American Music Awards but cancelled it citing personal reasons.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at BTS' LA concert

Videos and pictures of Megan Thee Stallion surprise performance with BTS at their Permission To Dance concert at LA have been making their rounds on the internet. Dressed in a pink one-piece outfit, Megan dropped by to perform her verse from the hit single Butter remix, before joining the boyband as they danced to the final chorus of the dance number.

“THE BEAUTIFUL MEGAN THEE STALLION” YES SIR pic.twitter.com/ucn6mHu98Z — jackie⁷ (@parkjiminswhore) November 29, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion joined #BTS during their second sold out show at the SoFi Stadium tonight for a performance of the ‘Butter’ remix. pic.twitter.com/iqF3mkkYAx — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2021

The rapper was set to perform with the boyband at the American Music Awards that took place on November 22. Megan took to her Twitter and announced that she had cancelled her performance due to personal reasons. She wrote, "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

BTS' Permission To Dance concert marked the band's first-ever offline concert after the pandemic. The concert commenced on November 27 and will continue on November 28 and December 1-2. BTS recently marked a historic win at the AMAs as they become the first Asian act to win the Artist Of The Year award.

As per TeenVogue, BTS' LA concert press conference, the members spoke about their AMAs win, Jungkook said the award function gave them the energy to perform live on stage at the concert. Jin further revealed the group was a bit nervous before going on the stage and shared their pre-concert rituals. The singer said the band huddled up in the waiting room before the concert as they were very nervous. The band have also been nominated for the Best pop duo/group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards.

(Image: Instagram/@theestallion)