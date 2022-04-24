Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Tory Lanez Alleged Shooting Incident, 'I Was Scared'

On August 20, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion had publically claimed that Tory Lanez was the gunman who shot her in the foot following July 12, 2020, pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house. This was the first time when Stallion publically identified him as the shooter. Going Live on her Instagram handle, the Sweetest Pie star had alleged that Lanez’s publicist was intentionally attempting to spread false information about the shooting. She said in the video, "Yes, this n- - - - Tory shot me."

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about Tory Lanez alleged shooting incident

A promo video from CBS Morning is doing rounds on social media which sees Stallion speaking up about the alleged incident, therefore breaking down while recalling the incident. When Gayle King asked her, "There was an argument in the car?" she replied, "it was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff," adding, "Like, we fuss about silly sh– silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of the times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy."

Music megastar @theestallion sits down exclusively with @GayleKing for her first TV interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez, Monday on #CBSMornings.



Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the alleged shooting. pic.twitter.com/iYDZdkOAMm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 24, 2022

'I was so scared': Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion further added, I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, "Dance, bitch." And he started shooting. And I’m just like, Oh, my God. Like, he shot a couple of times. And I– I was so scared". Gayle asked her, "was the shooting from the car?" Megan asserted, "He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quickly. Like, ’cause I’m like, “Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me."

Concluding the conversation, when King asked her whether she was afraid for her life at that time, the Hot Girl Summer star responded, "I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before."

Tory Lanez alleged shooting incident

As per a recent update, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was taken into police custody on Tuesday, April 5. This came after a Los Angeles courtroom found he violated protective orders in Megan Thee Stallion's case. The rapper was handcuffed for a few hours as he was released on bond later that day. The ongoing case has allegations against the rapper for shooting Megan at her feet in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@theestallion