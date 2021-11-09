Megan Thee Stallion Says 'I Feel Terrible' About Fatal Astroworld Concert Tragedy

Famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the fatal tragedy that took place at the Astroworld concert this weekend and mentioned that it made her 'feel terrible'. The rapper spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards and discussed that unfortunate incident, that has been the talk of the town ever since it happened. The incident took place while rapper Travis Scott was performing at the Astroworld concert in Houston.

The Astroworld tragedy took the world by surprise and Megan Thee Stallion expressed her feelings about the incident that took place in Houston, which happens to be her hometown. The Savage singe told Entertainment Tonight that Houston has a 'special place' in her heart and that she feels 'terrible' about what happened. The rapper further mentioned that she would like to help and support in any way possible, and mentioned it was her duty to do so. She also said that she was sending prayers, condolences and positive energy to everyone affected, and their families.

More about Astroworld concert tragedy

Sereveal reports mentioned that the tragedy took place after the crowd rushed towards the front of the stage. According to reports by AP, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told a news conference that the compression at the front of the stage led to panic, which caused the tragedy. The panic is said to have started around 9:15 pm when the gathering near the stage happened. He then said that a 'mass casualty incident' took place at 9:38 PM. The event led to the death of eight attendees, who were all under the age of 30. The youngest casualty was a 14-year-old, while hundreds of spectators were also injured.

According to a statement by Travis Scott's representative, the rapper is in 'active conversation' with the city of Houston for 'respectfully and appropriately' reaching out to the bereaving families. He will also be covering the funeral costs for the eight attendees who lost their lives at the concert. According to reports by Variety, the rapper and Astroworld's co-creator will provide one on one counselling sessions, and direct those in need to NAMI's (National Alliance on Mental Illness) hotline.

(Image: AP, Instagram/@theestallion)