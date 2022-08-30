Megan Thee Stallion To Make MCU Debut With Tatiana Maslany's 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is all set to make her debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 27-year-old star will make a cameo appearance in Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+. Though she has performed in sporadic guest roles in shows like Good Girls and P-Valley, but this would be her first significant role.The brand-new TV show from Marvel Studios recently made its debut on the Disney streaming platform.

In an interview with The Cut, the rapper confirmed her appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. She even opened up about how she looks up to other musicians who transitioned into acting, like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube. The Savage crooner asserted,

"When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music. I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

Prior rumours said that Megan will feature in "a number of episodes" as a "fictionalised version" of herself in addition to needing a stunt double for an action scene. Megan further continued revealing that she auditioned for P-Valley, but the role went to actor Brandee Evans. Stallion recalled that the show’s creator, playwright Katori Hall, had said, "This young lady has swag. She has power. She has something to say. She’s obviously gorgeous to look at. This is a young artist."

More on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a Jessica Gao production for Disney+, is the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is based on the She-Hulk comic book character. The series also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Benedict Wong as Wong, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and others.

The show's synopsis read- "This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

Image: Instagram/@tatianamaslanyshehulk/@theestallion