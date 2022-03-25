Megan Thee Stallion's Multi-part Documentary Series In Works; Here's All You Need To Know

Megan Thee Stallion is among the notable American musicians who rose to fame with her attractive performing skills and upbeat songs. Throughout her career, she has garnered numerous awards and accolades for her performance including BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and Grammy Awards. As the rapper enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, her fans will be delighted to learn that a multi-part documentary series on her life is in the works.

Megan Thee Stallion has released one studio album, one compilation album, three mixtapes, three extended plays, thirty-eight singles in her career so far. Some of her popular songs include Hot Girl Summer, Diamonds, Girls in the Hood, Crazy Family, Megan's Piano, Bad Bitches, Freak, Savage, Cry Baby and others.

Megan Thee Stallion's docu-series in works

According to Entertainment Tonight, it was recently revealed that TIME Studios and Roc Nation announced a partnership to make Megan Thee Stallion's multi-part documentary series. It was also revealed that it will be directed by Nneka Onuorah, the American director who is best known for her directorial debut, The Same Difference. The series will focus on the rapper's life and career and will depict her life story from the time she was in Texas followed by the major milestones she achieved and hurdles she went through.

Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary spoke about the collaboration with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with everyone and mentioned how lucky they were to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact. "We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact," the statement read.

On the other hand, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez further shed light on the rapper's blossoming career and added that her journey was inspirational and they were proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. They further hoped that the documentary inspires the viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.

Image: Instagram/@theestallion