Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Express ‘concerns' Over Spotify Allowing COVID Misinformation

Spotify has landed in the eye of a storm as backlash rose against the company over the streaming of Joe Rogan's podcast. The podcast has attracted controversy over the podcaster spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on his show, Joe Rogan Experience. Artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have been at the forefront of the criticism against the streaming platform, asking Spotify to remove their work on the platform.

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been vocal on the importance of vaccination around the world, have also expressed their displeasure over misinformation on the platform. However, they did not name Joe Rogan or his podcast.

The duo is currently in partnership with Spotify for the streaming of their content.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to Spotify controversy

As per reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently issued a statement through their organisation Archewell. They asserted that since the start of the company, they had 'worked to address the real-time misinformation crisis.' They added that 'hundreds of millions of people' had been affected by the 'serious harms of rampant mis-and disinformation every day.'

The statement added that the co-founders had first raised concerns about the consequences of COVID-19 misinformation with their 'partners at Spotify' in April last year. They said that they continued to express their concerns to 'ensure changes' to the platform that had a role to play in the public health crisis.

They added that they were looking forward to meeting Spotify in this regard and that they were committed to continuing their work together.

Joe Rogan podcast: Spotify under fire over COVID-19 misinformation

Joe Rogan in his podcast on Spotify suggested that there was no need for young people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He suggested that the drug ivermectin be used to treat the disease.

The streamer responded by stating that it would add a content advisory to podcasts associated with COVID-19 on its platform. The advisory would direct them to a platform that will have information and facts and information from the experts about the disease.

Neil Young stated that his music was consumed by youngsters on the platform and did not want them to be influenced by the misinformation.