Mel B Hints Spice Girls Reunion To Happen In 2023, Says She Will 'make Sure'

Melanie Brown also known as Mel B hinted at a possible Spice Girls reunion on Friday. Spice Girls are a British pop girl group formed in 1994 and also comprises Melanie Chisholm or Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham. The group had earlier in 2019, embarked on a reunion tour but Victoria Beckham opted out due to prior commitments.

Mel B hints Spice Girls reunion

As per Digital Spy, Melanie Brown made the announcement on September 10 while presenting Mel B's packed Lunch on Channel 4 as part of the channel's Black To Front project. She was asked about the group's reunion to which she replied, "We did our last tour and Victoria respectfully ducked out, and you have to respect when someone doesn't want to go on tour. I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then COVID hit so it pushed everybody's plans."

Mel B further added that she would make sure the reunion tour happens in 2023, "I think we're hopefully on the same page together. They're going to kill me for saying this! We're hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have 'cause I'm the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023."

At the end of 2000, the Spice Girls began an indefinite hiatus to concentrate on their solo careers but insisted that they were not splitting. Since then, the group have reunited for two concert tours, the Return of the Spice Girls (2007–2008) and Spice World in 2019.

More about Spice Girls

Spice Girls redefined the girl group concept by targeting a young female fanbase instead of a male audience. The all-girl group led the teen pop resurgence of the 1990s and became pop culture icons of the decade. Spice Girls are cited as part of the Second British Invasion of the United States. The group has held some of the highest-grossing concert tours by an all-female group between 2000 to 2020. As per Entertainment Weekly, the Spice Girls have sold 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time, one of the best-selling artists, and the biggest British pop success since the Beatles.

(Image: Spice Girls and Mel B Instagram)