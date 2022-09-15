Mel C Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Night Before 1st 'Spice Girls' Gig; 'I Felt...'

Spice Girls' Mel C aka Melanie Chisholm recently opened up about being sexually assaulted a night before her first Spice Girls gig. The artist claimed she was assaulted by a massage therapist at an Istanbul spa, adding that she buried the instance immediately as she had 'other things to focus on'.

In an appearance on Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast, Mel C stated that she wanted to share the 1997 incident in her new autobiography, Who I Am: My Story because it left a deep impact on her.

Mel C reveals being sexually assaulted ahead of her 1st Spice Girls gig

Recalling the encounter, the Spice Girls star said, "We were in Istanbul. We did two shows over there and we’d never done a full-length concert before, so obviously we’d rehearsed for weeks ahead, costume fittings, makeup, hair, everything was leading towards the pinnacle of everything I ever wanted to do, and ever wanted to be."

She continued, "What drives me is being on stage, being a performer, so here we were, the eve of the first-ever Spice Girls show, so I treat myself to a massage in the hotel." Melanie said that she buried the things that happened to her, however, they resurfaced while she was penning her memoir.

"And I just thought, actually, I think it’s really important for me to say it, and to finally deal with it and process it," she stated. Calling the alleged incident a 'mild version' of sexual assault, Mel C continued, "But I felt violated. I felt very vulnerable."

She explained, "I felt embarrassed. And then I felt unsure -- 'Have I got this right? What’s going on?' I was in an environment where you take your clothes off with this professional person."

British girl group Spice Girls was formed in 1994, consisting of Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice); Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice); and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice).

