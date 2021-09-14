Met Gala 2021: BLACKPINK's Rosé, CL First K-pop Artists To Debut At The Global Event

Met Gala 2021 rolled out its red carpet, after a year and a half long hiatus at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the evening of September 13. Centring around the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' the night honoured legendary American designers and their impact throughout fashion's history. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in the global fashion and entertainment fraternity such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more.

Amongst all the global fashionistas were South Korean K-pop artists BLACKPINK’s Rosé And CL. The ladies made their debut on the red carpet of the event that is often dubbed as fashion's biggest.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and CL Met Gala 2021 looks

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is a black-tie extravaganza, usually held on the first Monday in May, to raise money for the Costume Institute. Due to the pandemic, the annual event did not take place in 2020, but after many delays, the event's first part took place on September 13. K-pop artists CL and BLACKPINK's Rosé bought in their 'A' game as they strutted down the red carpet. Rosé showed up at the event as the global ambassador of Saint Laurent alongside the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. She donned a black and white Saint Laurent dress with a big metal and enamel choker and drop earrings.

Singer/rapper CL or Lee Chae-rin arrived at the event wearing a unique ensemble. CL wore a one-of-its-kind custom denim gown styled by Alexander Wang wearing white shorts below it. Both of the stars, Rosé and CL became the first female K-pop artists to be invited to the global event.

Met Gala 2021

Top names from the global fashion and entertainment fraternity such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Alicia Keys, Rita Ora, Mindy Kaling, Emily Blunt, Pharrell Williams, Maluma, Kris Jenner, Mary J. Blige, Kirsten Stewart, Kate Hudson, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Kid Cudi, Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Fox, Jennifer Hudson, Brooklyn Beckham sashayed down the steps of Metropolitan Museum Of Art in their finest best at fashion’s greatest night. The event was hosted by poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and singer Billie Eilish.

(Image: Instagram/@themetgalaofficial)