Metallica All Set To Air Its 'S&M 2' Concert On PBS, Fans Express Their Excitement

Metallica is one of the most popular bands in the world of rock music. The band has followers from across the world and they have toured in many countries as well. They have their own style of heavy metal music which has created its own fan base. There is now an update regarding the Metallica S&M2 concert, and here is all you need to know about it.

Metallica to air their S&M2 concert on PBS

After bringing out the album last year, the band will now be airing their concert, and fans will get to see the Metallica S&M2 concert on PBS. This album was released in October 2019, and a revised version of it was included in the Blu-Ray release. The Metallica songs in this album were critically acclaimed and are considered as a worthy return of its previous album.

Ever think you’d see Metallica on @PBS? Well now’s your chance! Check your local listings for one more hit of the two incredible nights we had with the @SFSymphony. "S&M2" premieres on PBS tonight!



Check it out âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/rcat6ptniR pic.twitter.com/TDCyFaZnaI — Metallica (@Metallica) October 29, 2020

Metallica has collaborated with the San Francisco Symphony in this album. Metallica and San Francisco Symphony had also collaborated in the previous album, i.e., S&M 1. The airing of Metallica and PBS has certainly come as news for everyone since the decision was taken completely out of the blue. Some of the hit Metallica songs in this album are "The Ecstasy of Gold", The Day That Never Comes", "The Memory Remains" and "Confusion".

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Spills The Beans About Working On Her Upcoming Metallica Covers

Fans hyped for Metallica S&M2

Image courtesy: Metallica's Twitter comments

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Covers Pearl Jam's Song; Fans Praise Her Saying She Is Saving 2020

As soon as this news broke, Metallica fans immediately took to Twitter to express their excitement. Some even hurriedly tried to check on their PBS to see if they will get to see the concert and hear their favourite Metallica songs. Metallica has created a strong fan base over the decades and fans from all shades of life who follow them religiously. It will certainly be a new experience for them to witness Metallica on PBS, and they will be looking forward to enjoying it.

ALSO READ: Metallica Makes Comeback On Stage With Drive-in Concerts In US And Canada

ALSO READ: Undertaker Vs AJ Styles At WrestleMania Was Supposed To Have A ‘Metallica’ Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.