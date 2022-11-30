Metallica Announces New Album '72 Seasons' Along With Two-year World Tour; Check Details

The iconic heavy metal band Metallica has dropped details about its 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, which will be released on April 14, 2023. Their forthcoming release comprises 12 tracks, clocking around 77 minutes. It also marks Metallica's first full-length collection of new material since their 2016 release Hardwired... to Self-Destruct.

The first track from the album, Lux Æterna, has already been released. According to Variety, it reflects on the band's early albums which got revived recently with their 1986 classic Master of Puppets featuring in Netflix's Stranger Things. 72 Seasons has been produced by Greg Fidelman and the band's founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Metallica announces new album 72 Seasons and world tour

Talking about the concept of the album title, James Hetfield said, “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. Possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today."

He added, "Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Here's the complete tracklist

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata

The band will also venture on many tours throughout 2023 and 2024, playing two nights in every city it visits. The world tour, M72, will see the band travel to 22 cities and do about 40 shows. Metallica was formed in 1981 and its current members include James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

(IMAGE: AP)