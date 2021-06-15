Mexican Band Los Bukis To Reunite After 25 Years, Marco Antonio Solis Calls It 'historic'

On June 14, 2021, Marco Antonio spoke about the Los Bukis reunion, and how he was reuniting with the band after 25 years. He said that it was going to be historic for the band. He went on to tell People about how he thinks that the public deserved this reunion. Marco Antonio further went on to talk about how they felt great bringing their own essence to the group. The Mexican Band will be reuniting for their first concert tour in 25 years.

Marco Antonio Solis on the Los Bukis reunion

In a press conference at SoFi Stadium on June 14, 2021, Marco Antonio Solis spoke about how he was excited about the reunion with the band after 25 years. He jokingly said that he thinks that the band's romantic numbers were the reason for the birth of several young people. He also said that the band does not have any plans of re-recording or re-releasing their music and that they were just focused on stage shows. He took to his Instagram on June 15, 2021, and posted a video of the group captioned "Porque los sueños se vuelven realidad, veinticinco años después @somoslosbukis en tres conciertos únicos: Los Ángeles, Chicago y Arlington. ¡Una historia cantada que tienes que venir y vivir!" which translates to "Because dreams come true, twenty-five years later @somoslosbukis in three unique concerts: Los Angeles, Chicago and Arlington. A story being sung that you have to come and live!"

About Los Bukis

Formed in 1975, Los Bukis, also known as Marco Antonio Solís y Los Bukis, split in 1996. Their debut album was Falso Amor which released in 1975, and the band has over 20 albums to its name, including Te Tuve Y Te Perdi, Me Siento Solo, Los Triunfadores, Me Muero Porque Seas Mi Novia, Presiento Que Voy a Llorar, and A Través de Tus Ojos. Their lead singer Marco Antonio Solis, separated from the band in 1996 to pursue a solo career. Marco Antonio's solo career won him over 9 Billboards and 4 Grammy awards

IMAGE: MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS INSTAGRAM, LOS BUKIS INSTAGRAM

