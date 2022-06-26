Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: Sister Janet Remembers 'King Of Pop' With Throwback Pic

Michael Jackson created an unparalleled place for himself in the world and his work turned legacy that continues to inspire millions of musicians across the globe. His historic record as a solo artiste as well as a member of Jackson 5 with his brothers, made him one of the prominent figures of the 20th century.

He became immortal through his fans' unconditional love not only for his music but for his inspiring humanitarian work. On his 13th death anniversary, his sister singer Janet Jackson paid an emotional tribute. Check out the post below.

Janet Jackson on Michael Jackson's 13th death anniversary

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 56-year-old shared a throwback picture with the late legendary pop star. The picture showed young Janet and Michael happily posing for a picture. The That's the Way Love Goes singer shared the picture with a heart emoji in the caption.

Fans started paying their tribute to the late King of Pop. Singer Ciara also reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, many recalled the iconic duo's exceptional contribution to the music industry together. One fan wrote, ''King of Pop, forever and always! He shall forever remain in our hearts,'' while another penned, ''We love and miss him so much. Can't believe it's been 13 years. We lost one of the most charming and loving souls. God gained an angel on this day.''

Additionally, Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson also paid a short but sweet tribute to his father. He took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with his father when he was a kid and adorned it with heart emoji.

The official Instagram handle of Michael Jackson revisits thousands of stories and records of the late King of Pop. From throwback pictures with fellow legendary artists to Jackson's historic achievements, the account tells the story of how the late singer became such a prominent figure.

Talking about the earlier stages of his career, one such anecdote revealed that Jackson had to convince record executives to record his self-written songs. ''It’s kind of difficult to get people to believe in you. You have to tell them: ‘I wanna do it for once’. Some people believe in you, and some don’t. And finally, they give you the chance, and then they see what you can do, and they let you do it,'' the post read.

Image: Instagram/@janetjackson