Michael Jackson's 3 Songs Pulled From Streaming Services Amid Debate On Their Authenticity

Three songs by late singing sensation Michael Jackson featured on the posthumous 2010 album titled Michael have now been removed from streaming services amidst ongoing suspicions that they were not crooned by the pop icon. A statement from Jackson’s estate and Sony Music, which acquired the rights to unreleased material from the singer’s vaults in a blockbuster $250 million deal in 2010, had issued a statement while explaining the same.

According to Variety, the statement explained how the songs were removed in an effort to “move beyond” the controversy but effectively maintains that the vocals were not faked: “Nothing should be read into this action concerning the authenticity of the tracks,” it emphasizes.

Michael Jackson's 3 tracks removed from streaming services

“The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music decided to remove the tracks ‘Breaking News,’ ‘Monster’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up,’ from the 2010 album ‘Michael’ as the simplest and best way to move beyond the conversation associated with these tracks once and for all,” the statement issued Tuesday reads.

“The album’s remaining tracks remain available. Nothing should be read into this action concerning the authenticity of the tracks – it is just time to move beyond the distraction surrounding them,” it concludes. The three songs in mention Monster, Keep Your Head Up and Breaking News were a part of the 2010 album which was released the year after Jackson's death. But, ever since they came out some fans, and even Michael's family members, have questioned whether they feature legit MJ vocals.

According to the International outlet, the songs have been removed from Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal streaming services last week, which came as a major confirmation to fans who now feel that they were not really crooned by Michael Jackson. However, according to TMZ, a rep weighed in on the issue and claimed that the removal of the songs had nothing to do with the authenticity. The re p shared that songs are no longer being made available by Sony Music for purchase or streaming. “The Estate and Sony Music believe the continuing conversation about the tracks is distracting the fan community and casual Michael Jackson listeners from focusing their attention where it should be -- on Michael’s legendary and deep music catalogue,” the rep opined.

IMAGE: Instagram/michaeljackson