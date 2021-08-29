Michael Jackson's Birth Anniversary: Top Moments Of King Of Pop's Iconic 1996 India Tour

Some of the top names of the music world, be it Justin Bieber or Ed Sheeran, have held concerts in India in recent years. The attention towards India from pop stars is not new, and even 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson had visited the country during his prime in 1996. As the world celebrated the legend's birth anniversary on Sunday, here's remembering the iconic tour.

Michael Jackson had arrived in Mumbai for his maiden and only India concert on November 1, 1996. The event was a grand one, and the singer performed to a crowd of 35,000 at the Andheri Sports Complex. A huge crowd of fans had gathered upon his arrival at the hotel, with Jackson, dressed in a red and black outfit, waving out to them from the top of his car. He was welcomed with the traditional aarti and the tilak.

✿ October,30th , 1996 -Michael Jackson arrived in Mumbai,India, to perform a concert on Nov. 01. ★ Michael was greeted in traditional Indian style by Sonali Bendre, who performed aarti and applied tilak on his forehead, at the Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/xFCTMO8xyB — Beatriz. (ladamaerrante) (@Beatriz47591040) October 30, 2020

Popular actress of that era, Sonali Bendre, a Marathi mulgi, was dressed in the traditional Maharashtrian attire to welcome the singer. Jackson's concert had it all, some of his signature moves like the 'moonwalk' and 17 songs which were performed at the event.

This week in 1996, Michael Jackson performed to 70,000 fans in India on the HIStory World Tour and donated $1.1 million to a charity aimed at educating India's underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/XYtpNSH2Dp — MJJLegion ♕ (@MJJLegion) November 8, 2017

Among the highlights of the visit was the American paying a visit to Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena, the party that was in power in Maharashtra at that time. As per reports, Jackson pledged the profits of the concert, which is said to be $1million, to Shiv Sena's youth employment initiative. The event was also made tax-free, a decision that sparked a controversy which even reached the court doors.

Jackson also sent a hand-written letter to India, expressing his gratitude and thanking them.

Among the other film stars present was Anupam Kher, who had shared his experience in a social media post last year. The veteran actor stated he was among those selected to meet Jackson. Kher, mesmerised by the impact that Jackson had created on the world, stated that he broke a barricade that separated the pop artist from the guests to meet the singer, who was standing on a makeshift stage with his bodyguards. Kher stated that he almost hugged Michael Jackson after which his bodyguards rushed towards him. However, he was rescued by Bharat Bhai Shah, who introduced Kher as the 'biggest actor in India' and the singer immediately shook a jubilant Kher's hand.