Michael Jackson's Documentary Reveals Singer Used Multiple Fake IDs To Buy Drugs

Michael Jackson was one of the iconic names in the history of music and dance and his legacy continues to inspire millions of people around the world. While the legendary artist was recently remembered by his fans on his birth anniversary, a shocking piece of revelation was made through Jackson’s upcoming documentary.

Michael Jackson’s new documentary reveals he used 19 fake IDs to score drugs

According to New York Post, Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray, and the LAPD detective assigned to Jackson’s death made certain revelations about the late singer's drug addiction in the documentary. Jackson passed away on 25 June at his North Carolwood Drive home in the Holmby Hills district of Los Angeles, California, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication which was reportedly a drug routinely administered by Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray. As the death of the singer turned out to be a homicide, Murray was sentenced to four years of jail for involuntary manslaughter.

As per the new documentary titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson which is due out on Fox next month, it was revealed that Orlando Martinez, the LAPD detective claimed that it was a lot more complicated than Dr Murray sitting beside Jackson during the time he dies. Martinez further claimed how different medical professionals allowed Michael Jackson to dictate his own terms and get the medicines he wanted. He then claimed that all of them were the reason why the singer was dead.

Martinez stated, “Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, where he wanted them. All of them are the reason why he’s dead today.”

Moreover, Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for LA County stated how Jackson had been taking the drug propofol in “Gatorade”-size bottles at the time of his death with Murray adding that propofol “was the only way he could go to sleep, especially when he was getting ready for a tour.” Murray further claimed that Michael Jackson had been consuming the same for decades and even different doctors had given it to him from all around the world. “He was able to push the propofol himself, and the doctors allowed him to do it, and that was OK,” Murray added.

An archived video of the late singer depicted him admitting that he became increasingly more dependent on the painkillers to get him through the days of his tour. Adding to it, TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin revealed how Hollywood dermatologist Arnold Klein, admitted to him that it was routine for MJ to get high on Demerol for hours. Debbie Rowe, Jackson’s ex-wife and assistant to Klein, further claimed that the doctor was known for his unethical practices in order to entertain his Hollywood clients. “There were times he would write prescriptions for things that had nothing to do with what we were treating them for. He would write prescriptions that were not conducive to what a dermatologist would normally write a prescription for,” said Rowe.

Ed Winter also revealed how Michael Jackson created 19 false IDsto collect drugs while Klein kept a note of which prescription went to which fake ID.

“The way that Michael went about getting all these drugs was doctor shopping. He had multiple, different doctors that he was involved with and he would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one,” Winter stated.

Jackson’s plastic surgeon, Dr Harry Glassman, claimed that the singer was responsible for his own death, however, he did receive a lot of help from the medical community. “Michael is responsible, to a great extent, for his own demise, but he certainly had a lot of help from the medical community.”

On the other hand, Murray claimed that he had no clue Jackson was consulting a dermatologist or any other doctor and added that the singer made it look as if he was his sole physician.

“Michael Jackson was a drug addict and he was a master at manipulation because I was manipulated by Michael. I did not enable him at any time in his addiction,” he claimed.

Even Martinez stated that there were a lot of folks to blame who never had a reckoning for his death and added that Murray unfairly suffered for the consequences. “We knew that there were multiple doctors doing what Dr Murray had done and that they had done it over the course of years. We decided to concentrate on that night for the criminal side of it. So that negated all of the other history with the other doctors. There are a lot of folks to blame who have never had a reckoning for his death,” Martinez said.

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson is slated to release on September 6, at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Image: AP