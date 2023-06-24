Michael Jackson's Iconic Black Fedora To Be Auctioned In Paris For A Whopping Amount

Michael Jackson, widely hailed as the King of Pop, left an indelible mark on the music world with his chart-topping hits and mesmerizing dance moves. Now, reports reveal that the black fedora he donned during a televised Motown concert in 1983 will be offered at auction in Paris.

3 things you need to know

Michael Jackson achieved solo stardom with his acclaimed 1979 album, Off the Wall.

He made history by having top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades.

The beloved singer passed away in 2009, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Black Fedora expected to command $110K at Paris auction

During his performance of Billie Jean in 1983, Michael Jackson mesmerized the world with his signature moonwalk dance, stylishly whipping his black fedora in the process. This iconic hat will now take center stage at the Paris auction of rock-and-roll memorabilia held by Drouot.

(Michael Jackson donning Fedro | Image: Twitter)

According to the news agency AFP, it is estimated to be valued between $65,000 and $110,000. The highly anticipated auction is scheduled to take place on September 26.

Other notable items on the auction block

In addition to Michael Jackson's iconic fedora, the auction will feature a range of remarkable items, including one of Madonna's gold records, a suit worn by Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, and a guitar once owned by T-Bone Walker, which is expected to fetch around 150,000 euros. The complete list of approximately 200 items that will be available for auction will be released online by Hotel Drouot on July 4. The event is organized by Artpeges and Lemon Auction.

As we remember Michael Jackson's incredible contributions to music, his timeless hits like Dangerous, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and We Are the World continue to resonate with fans worldwide. He is survived by his children Prince, Paris, and Bigi, who carry on his legacy.