Michael Jackson created an unparalleled place for himself in the world of music and dance. Even years after his death, the King of Pop's work and legacy continues to inspire millions of musicians across the globe and he has become immortal among his fans.

Jackson was born on 29 August 1958, and passed away on 25 June 25, at his North Carolwood Drive home in the Holmby Hills district of Los Angeles, California, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. As 29 August marks Jackson's birth anniversary, his children Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson headed to their respective social media handles to remember their beloved father.

Paris and Prince remember father Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary

On Monday, Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson took to his Instagram handle and shared several throwback pictures from his childhood featuring Jackson and all his siblings. The first photo featured Prince as a baby with his late father feeding him something from a spoon. The next picture features Prince and his family celebrating Christmas. The photos perfectly give fans a sneak peek into Jackson and his bond with his kids. Sharing the picture, Prince wrote a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything."

Take a look at the post:

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson on the other hand headed to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback photo from her childhood days where she is seen sharing a sweet kiss with her father. Sharing the photo, Paris wrote, "hbd❤️"

Take a look:

Farah Khan remembers Michael Jackson with a throwback pic

Earlier, Indian filmmaker Farah Khan took to her social media handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late American singer-songwriter on his birth anniversary. Farah Khan dropped a throwback picture with Jackson and penned a sweet note. She wrote in the caption, "My guru.. turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration ♥️ #kingofpop."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@princejackson