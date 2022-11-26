Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) Kicks Off India Tour, Will Perform In Guwahati On Nov 27

The famous Denmark pop rock band, Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) will be performing at the Indian Open Air (IOA) 2022 at the Jonki Panoi Khetra in Assam's Guwahati on November 27 as part of their 'BACK ON THE ROAD' worldwide tour. The MLTR trio Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kåre Wanscher began their India tour by performing in Mizoram's Aizawl on November 25.

The band will be performing in the event in Guwahati's Sonpur on November 27, which Mr Dereyk of KCT Entertainment has organised. The MLTR fans can expect all their favourite hits such as 25 Minutes, That’s Why You Go Away, The Actor, Paint My Love, Out Of The Blue, Take Me To Your Heart, Sleeping Child and more in this event.

The Danish Band will perform at seven Indian cities in Northeast India including Guwahati, Imphal and Tura. After Guwahati, the band will perform in Imphal on November 29.

Notably, MLTR, which has delivered big hits like Paint My Love, You Took My Heart Away, Sleeping Child and Someday, has toured India in the past. In 2015, they performed in Guwahati and Mumbai. It is pertinent to mention that they were one of the first global bands to perform in Meghalaya's Shillong way back in 2005.

Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) in India

Since their debut album in 1991, MLTR has released numerous hit singles with global record sales of over 11 million physical albums. The Denmark band also has more than 6 million paid downloads, an estimated 250 million video views on YouTube and more than one billion streams.

The MLTR story is not only one of the most successful to ever come out of Denmark but also a story of an exception: their path to success has never been about scandals, divorce, drugs or any extreme way of living. It has always been about the music! MLTR is simply about enduring pop songs that resonate with people all over the world.