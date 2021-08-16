Michelle Branch Reveals She's Pregnant Months After Suffering Miscarriage Last Year

Grammy Award-winning artist, Michelle Branch, announced on Sunday that she and her husband Patrick Carney are going to welcome their second child together, the third for Michelle. The singer said she 'couldn't be more excited' as she shared the happy news months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage. The artist posted a picture of a batch of scones to satisfy her pregnancy cravings and captioned it," You know you're pregnant when...". Branch and Carney, 41, previously welcomed their first child, 2½-year-old son Rhys James, in 2018. Michelle got married to the Black Keys drummer in 2019 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

Michelle Branch announces pregnancy months after miscarriage

Sharing a string of photos on her Instagram handle where she can be seen satiating her pregnancy cravings, stating her mixed emotions about being pregnant again. She captioned the photo, "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself," Branch continued in the caption. "@officerpatrickcarner was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of clotted cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh.".

After disappointing events last year, the actor took to her Instagram in December 2020, deeming her miscarriage as a 'bomb' going downtown Nashville. "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet. December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," she continued. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Mother—!)".

Michelle on co-parenting with ex-husband

Apart from having a child with Patrick Carney, the singer-songwriter is also a mother to daughter Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2015.

In a conversation with People about co-parenting with her ex-husband, the Hopeless Romantic artist described Landau as extremely wonderful, mentioning a lot of people in her shoes cant say that. She added that the duo grew out of their relationship and that their daughter was 'the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close'. The stress was on normalizing the split for their daughter, worry about how she felt, not getting caught up 'in our own woes', the singer added.

